QuickFee and Knuula Partner to Automate the Engagement-to-Cash Workflow for Accounting Firms

PLANO, Texas, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickFee (ASX: QFE) - a market-leading payments, financing, and billing automation provider for professional service firms, including the IPA Top 500 - today announced a new strategic integration with Knuula, the end-to-end engagement letter solution provider that allows firms to customize and automate their engagement letter process at scale. This partnership enables accounting firms to streamline the entire "engagement-to-cash" workflow by automating processes from engagement letters to payments, saving firms valuable time while improving accuracy.

By combining QuickFee and Knuula with this integration, accounting firms now have an affordable solution that standardizes and automates the engagement-to-cash workflow with the capability to automate all engagement letters, proposals, invoices, and reminders, while enabling online payments at every touchpoint and reconciling back to the practice management system.

"QuickFee's payments, financing, and billing automation helps professional service firms accelerate accounts receivable and generate new revenue opportunities. Our accounting firm customers have been asking for an easier way to prepare engagement letters for their clients," said Jennifer Warawa, President of QuickFee North America. "With Knuula, we were fortunate to find a best-in-class solution partner with simple-to-use, comprehensive, and customizable technology, which includes a robust set of features that saves firms hours of tedious work. We are thrilled to partner with Jamie and the team at Knuula to offer this integration and re-imagine the engagement-to-cash workflow for accounting firms."

The integration also creates an elevated experience for the firm's clients. Clients can use personalized payment links to pay right at the start of the engagement, choosing from a range of digital payment methods. All payment fields are pre-populated for convenience and the firm retains total control over the displayed payment options.

Knuula's end-to-end engagement letter solution allows accounting firms to create customizable audit, tax, and advisory engagement letters at scale within minutes, using programmable templates and other advanced features to save hours of time. The integration with QuickFee combines Knuula's scalable platform with QuickFee's best-in-class automation and integration for payments and financing helping firms capitalize on new opportunities and improve the billing experience for clients and employees alike.

"Together, Knuula and QuickFee share a common goal to provide accounting firms with solutions that reduce costs while driving efficiencies with purpose-built automation across their engagement-to-cash processes," said Jamie Peebles, Founder of Knuula. "We are thrilled to partner with QuickFee to provide firms with a solution that will reduce stress and manual effort for their team, while opening opportunities to grow the business that they may not have even considered before."

Through QuickFee, accounting firms can accept payments by ACH/EFT, Card, or a proprietary Finance option, which allows clients to spread payments over 3, 6, 9, or 12 months. This makes the firm's services more affordable, while improving cash flow for both clients and firms. QuickFee also integrates with top practice management solutions for the accounting profession like Wolters Kluwer CCH Axcess™ Practice and CCH® ProSystem fx® Practice Management, Thomson Reuters Practice CS, and IRIS Practice Engine.

If you are interested in learning more about how this strategic integration can help your firm automate your engagement-to-cash workflow, register for our upcoming June 10th webinar here.

About QuickFee

QuickFee (ASX: QFE) is a market-leading payments, financing, and billing automation provider for professional services firms, including the IPA Top 500, with a platform designed to help firms accelerate Accounts Receivable and grow revenue. With multiple online payment options and powerful invoicing integrations for practice management systems and engagement letters, the QuickFee platform automates the engagement-to-cash cycle for firms. The result is that firms can increase client spend, get paid faster, improve cash flow, save time and money, and reduce aging receivables.

Through the QuickFee portal, clients can pay their professional service provider with a credit or debit card, ACH/EFT transfer, or leverage Quickfee's exclusive client financing solution to set up a payment plan over 3-12 months. With financing, the client can set their own pace for payments – while the firm gets paid in full, without incurring any additional costs.

QuickFee operates in the United States and Australia and focuses on serving professional services firms with affordable and scalable solutions backed by world-class customer service. To learn more about the integration with Knuula, visit lp.quickfee.com/knuula. To learn more about QuickFee, visit quickfee.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Knuula

Knuula is the end-to-end engagement letter solution that allows you to customize and automate your engagement letter process at scale. You can choose from your own firm templates, customize every aspect of the engagement letter, and send to all your clients for e-signature with just a couple of clicks. It also gives firms the ability to organize and track all your engagement letters in one place.

Knuula is an alumni of the AICPA and CPA.com Startup Accelerator Program. Visit knuula.com to learn more about Knuula, or visit knuula.com/quickfee to learn more about the integration with QuickFee.

SOURCE QuickFee