QuickFee Launches Thomson Reuters Practice CS Integration with QuickFee Connect

PLANO, Texas, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickFee (ASX: QFE), a market-leading payments, financing, and accounts receivable automation provider for professional service firms, including 40% of the IPA Top 300, - today announced the launch of QuickFee Connect for Thomson Reuters Practice CS customers. QuickFee Connect is a cloud-based platform that integrates with leading practice management solutions and automates the entire engagement-to-cash workflow for accounting firms, streamlining each step in the process from invoice delivery to payment processing and reconciliation.

Today 90% of accounting firms, with over $1 million in annual revenue, use practice management solutions that have been in the market for over 20 years. Those firms are looking for ways to leverage new automation and efficiencies, and QuickFee Connect helps them realize the benefits of the latest technology without forcing them to switch practice management solutions or incur high costs of replacement.

With QuickFee Connect, firms can automate their billing and payment processes, save hours of time, and get paid faster.

"We are excited to offer QuickFee Connect to Thomson Reuters Practice CS customers, who now join Wolters Kluwer CCH Axcess Practice and CCH ProSystem fx Practice Management customers along with IRIS Practice Engine customers to leverage direct, purpose-built integrations that demonstrate our deep expertise in the accounting space. With QuickFee Connect, firms can modernize and automate their billing and payment processes, save hours of unbillable time and admin work, and get paid faster by their clients," said Jennifer Warawa, President of QuickFee North America.

QuickFee Connect provides an easy way for firms to send invoices and reminders to their clients via email, with a single link to access and pay their invoices 24/7. Clients can choose from multiple payment options, including Card, ACH, or QuickFee's unique 3–12-month payment plan option that allows them to pay over time while the firm gets paid in full, making it a win-win for everyone's cash flow. QuickFee Connect also automates the payment reconciliation process and updates the firm's practice management software, eliminating manual data entry and errors.

Unlike other Accounts Receivable (A/R) automation platforms that primarily serve enterprise size firms, QuickFee Connect offers a scalable A/R solution that is designed specifically for accounting firms starting at $1M in annual revenue, with a competitive subscription pricing model for firms of all sizes that is truly a disrupter in the market. QuickFee Connect also delivers an intuitive user experience on a consolidated platform that allows firms to manage all their digital payments and access meaningful insights to drive decisions.

"QuickFee Connect is a game-changer for professional service firms that want to streamline their engagement-to-cash workflow and improve their cash flow and client satisfaction. The results speak for themselves: Firms that adopt QuickFee Connect are saving valuable time and getting paid faster," said Warawa.

For more information about QuickFee Connect and how it can help your firm, visit https://quickfee.com/product/connect/ to request a demo or contact QuickFee at [email protected] or 1-844-968-4387. You can also register now for our webinar on "Automating Your Engagement-to-Cash Workflow: The Easy Way" to learn more.

About QuickFee

QuickFee (ASX: QFE) is a market-leading payments, financing, and accounts receivable automation provider for professional services firms, including 40% of the IPA Top 300, with a platform designed to help firms accelerate and automate Accounts Receivable and grow revenue. With multiple online payment options and powerful invoicing integrations for practice management systems and engagement letters, the QuickFee platform automates the engagement-to-cash cycle for firms. The result is that firms can increase client spend, get paid faster, improve cash flow, save time and money, and reduce aging receivables.

Through the QuickFee portal, clients can pay their professional service provider with a credit or debit card, ACH/EFT transfer, or leverage QuickFee's exclusive client financing solution to set up a payment plan over 3-12 months. With financing, the client can set their own pace for payments – while the firm gets paid in full, without incurring any costs.

QuickFee operates in the United States and Australia and focuses on serving professional services firms with affordable and scalable solutions backed by world-class customer service. To learn more about QuickFee, visit quickfee.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

