QuickFee and PracticeERP Announce Integration to Accelerate Payment and Accounts Receivable Automation for Professional Services Firms

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickFee, a market-leading payments, financing, and accounts receivable automation provider, today announced its strategic integration with PracticeERP, a premier cloud-based practice management and ERP software for professional services firms. This new integration is powered by QuickFee Connect and streamlines payment workflows, Accounts Receivable (A/R) processes, and client experience touchpoints for users of both platforms.

With QuickFee Connect, PracticeERP users can now automate invoice delivery, payment reminders, and payment reconciliation— and make their practice management system the one "source of truth" for payment data. This integration allows accounting firms, legal practices, and other professional services businesses to optimize their operations, reduce manual workloads, and accelerate cash flow cycles by offering clients flexible payment options and real-time visibility into account status.

"We've seen an increase in demand from our customers for solutions that help automate Accounts Receivable and streamline the payments process," said Dirk Shimpach, CPA, Director of Product Development at PracticeERP. "Partnering with QuickFee and leveraging their deep expertise in payments and A/R automation has allowed us to deliver this much-anticipated functionality in a timely manner. This integration automates key processes like invoice delivery, payment reminders, and reconciliation back into PracticeERP, giving our customers significant time savings and more efficient business operations."

QuickFee's flexible payment solutions are designed to support professional services firms so they can offer clients more choice and convenience when paying for services. QuickFee Connect's purpose-built integration with PracticeERP gives firms the ability to accept a range of payment options, including credit cards, ACH, and monthly payment plans (using QuickFee's exclusive client financing program). As a result, firms can offer their clients more flexibility while improving their own cash flow management and reducing the administrative burden of manual payment tracking and follow-up.

"We're excited to bring this integration to the market, as it will directly address the challenges firms face in managing payments and Accounts Receivable," said Jennifer Warawa, President of QuickFee North America. "By combining QuickFee's innovative payment and financing solutions with PracticeERP's powerful practice management tools, we're providing firms with a solution that simplifies and automates workflows, improves client satisfaction, and boosts operational efficiency."

About QuickFee

QuickFee (ASX: QFE) is a market-leading payments, financing, and Accounts Receivable automation provider for professional services firms, including 40% of the IPA Top 300, with a platform designed to help firms accelerate and automate Accounts Receivable and grow revenue. With multiple online payment options and powerful invoicing integrations for practice management systems and engagement letters, the QuickFee platform automates the engagement-to-cash cycle for firms. The result is that firms can increase client spend, get paid faster, improve cash flow, save time and money, and reduce aging receivables.

QuickFee operates in the United States and Australia and focuses on serving professional services firms with affordable and scalable solutions backed by world-class customer service. To learn more about QuickFee, visit quickfee.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About PracticeERP

PracticeERP is a leading provider of innovative practice management solutions that help firms streamline their operations and increase efficiency. With its cloud-based business management suite, PracticeERP has been able to transform the way firms operate and achieve success in today's fast-paced business world. For more information, visit practiceerp.com.

SOURCE QuickFee