QuickFee Partners with Mango Practice Management to Offer Enhanced Payment Flexibility for Accounting Firms

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading U.S. provider of client financing for accounting and law firms, QuickFee today announced a strategic partnership with Mango Practice Management, a leader in practice management software for accounting firms. This partnership empowers accounting firms using Mango to further enhance their client relationships by offering QuickFee Finance, a payment plan option to pay invoices over 3, 6, 9 or 12 months -- improving cash flow and accelerating payments, with no cost to the firm.

Mango currently provides services to nearly 2,000 firms and 10,000+ users throughout the United States. Now, any firm using Mango's software products will be able to offer their clients QuickFee Finance. Clients can pay for services over time, while firms receive the full payment upfront. QuickFee Finance also makes it easier for firms to offer more services and increase their revenue, as clients are more likely to purchase additional services when presented with flexible payment terms.

Mango customers can improve cash flow & get paid faster with QuickFee Finance, a convenient client payment plan option. Post this

"Our partnership with QuickFee will bring even more value to our accounting firm clients," said Bryan Droznes, General Manager of Mango Practice Management. "This collaboration is a game-changer, allowing firms to not only improve their cash flow but also sell more services by eliminating cost barriers for clients. It's a win-win for firms and their clients."

For firms, the benefits are clear: They can improve cash flow while getting paid faster, reducing accounts receivable (A/R) and providing an exceptional client experience with flexible payment options. QuickFee Finance helps firms reduce aging A/R by an average of 32 percent. Additionally, the clients of firms are pre-approved so there is no credit or background check for their clients, which means firms don't have to worry about negatively impacting their clients' credit scores. This solution is easy to implement, and the firm pays nothing to offer financing as an option.

Jennifer Warawa, President of QuickFee, commented: "This partnership aligns perfectly with QuickFee's mission to help firms improve their financial health while enhancing client satisfaction. By giving firms the ability to offer flexible payment plans, we're not just improving cash flow; we're helping firms build stronger relationships with their clients."

About Mango Practice Management

Mango Practice Management is a leading practice management software built specifically for accountants, by accountants. The all-in-one solution features time and billing, integrated payments, project management, state-of-the-art file sharing, and e-signature through MangoShare. Insightful reporting and analytics provide line of sight into improved efficiency and increased profitability. The company provides services to nearly 2,000 firms and 10,000+ users throughout the United States. Mango is part of the ProfitSolv platform of software brands for legal, accounting, and other professional services firms. To learn more, visit MangoPractice.com.

About QuickFee

QuickFee began offering payment plans in 2009 and has since grown to become the leading U.S. provider of client financing for accounting and law firms. By allowing professional services clients to pay invoices over 3, 6, 9, or 12 months, QuickFee's financing solution improves firm cash flow and enhances the client experience. With this proprietary financing option, QuickFee has also helped hundreds of firms worldwide to reduce aging Accounts Receivable and accelerate the collections process.

QuickFee operates in the United States and Australia and focuses on serving professional services firms with affordable and scalable solutions, backed by world-class customer service. For more information on the partnership and how to set up QuickFee Finance for your firm, please visit quickfee.com.

SOURCE QuickFee