QuickFund.ai Redefines Trader Funding in 2025 With Lightning-Fast 4-Day Average Approval Times

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTrade is pleased to announce that traders utilizing the QuickFund AI platform are now securing funded accounts in an average of just four days. This accelerated timeline is among the quickest in the industry and is transforming the trading landscape. This is due to the platform being powered by sophisticated AI, real-time assessment capabilities, and a simplified onboarding procedure, QuickFund AI allows proficient traders admittance to as many as 20 funded accounts, each holding between $50,000 and $300,000.

QuickFund AI was created to address the inefficiencies of traditional prop-firm models that involve sluggish and outdated funding procedures. The platform's advanced AI evaluation engine promptly and consistently identifies a trader's capabilities and risk management behavior.

"At QuickFund AI, we've engineered a system where traders no longer wait weeks or months for a decision." Danny Rebello , Co-Founder of the company, said. "Our mission is simple: deliver speed, transparency, and accuracy throughout the funding process."

Here are some of the advantages of the QuickFund AI platform:

AI-Driven Evaluation: The platform uses an AI evaluation and verification system that provides an objective assessment of trading skills.

Rapid Approval: Traders can secure funding in approximately four days, significantly faster than traditional methods.

Multiple Accounts: Traders can manage up to 20 accounts concurrently, allowing for more efficient strategy scaling.

Flexible Capital Tiers: Capital tiers are available from $50,000 up to $300,000, offering traders the ability to expand their capital base.

Real-Time Monitoring: The platform offers real-time performance and risk monitoring, enabling traders to make informed decisions.

Streamlined Processes: Manual review delays are eliminated through automated processes, enhancing efficiency.

The QuickFund AI platform also works with automated trading systems, including RipperOne AI™, widely used by traders seeking precision, risk control, and institutional-grade automation. This synergy gives traders both the capital and technology needed for long-term consistency.

For more information, please visit:

https://quickfund.ai

QuickFund AI is a is a proprietary funding platform that empowers traders with institutional-grade capital. Through TruTrade's AI ecosystem, QuickFund AI enables users to scale their trading capabilities, manage risk with greater precision, and access funded accounts built for consistent, professional-level results. The company is led by Co-Founder and Visionary Danny Rebello and Co-Founder Brian Nutt , a globally recognized authority in automated trading systems. Together, they are committed to speed, transparency, accuracy, and delivering guaranteed results for traders worldwide.

