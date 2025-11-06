QuickLogic Accelerates Space Innovation with Secure, Customizable eFPGA Hard IP

News provided by

QuickLogic Corporation

Nov 06, 2025, 14:32 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, Strategic Radiation Hardened, ruggedized FPGAs and Antifuse, will showcase how its customizable Hard IP solutions enable aerospace and defense developers to design flexible, secure, and radiation-tolerant systems faster and with lower risk at Space Tech Expo Europe 2025 in Bremen, Germany.

With silicon-proven reliability and export-compliant (EAR99) availability, QuickLogic's eFPGA IP empowers engineers to integrate flexible logic directly into their SoCs — extending mission lifetimes, reducing redesign costs, and ensuring long-term adaptability for rapidly evolving space programs. Leveraging its proprietary Australis™ IP Generator, QuickLogic can deliver customer-specific eFPGA Hard IP within weeks for established fabrication nodes and in as little as four to six months for new nodes.

Exhibit Details
When: November 18–20, 2025
Where: Hall 6, Stand R19

Schedule a meeting with our experts now or drop by Stand R19 to discuss your next space-grade application.

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

