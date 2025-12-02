Idaho Scientific Selects QuickLogic eFPGA Hard IP to Enable Crypto Agility

Showcases QuickLogic's eFPGA IP as a fast, flexible path to crypto-agile, secure ASIC and SoC designs



SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP and ruggedized FPGAs, announced today that its eFPGA Hard IP has been selected by Idaho Scientific to strengthen the company's leadership in cryptographic solutions, root of trust and secure processing. The eFPGA IP enables rapid iteration of new cryptographic techniques and security solutions without the need for multiple tapeouts, helping to reduce design risk and cost, accelerate development schedules, and deliver competitive products to market.

"Embedded security has perpetually been a reactive, defense game. Idaho Scientific is flipping the script to deliver a robust cryptographic solution that can adapts faster than external threats," said Dan Herway, Executive Vice President at Idaho Scientific. "Partnering with QuickLogic and leveraging its eFPGA IP allows us to develop forward-leaning, hardware-based cryptographic solutions for mobile, IoT, infrastructure, and defense systems."

"Idaho Scientific has been providing advanced security solutions for over a decade," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "Our partnership with Idaho Scientific demonstrates how eFPGA IP reconfigurability is emerging as a central enabler in developing robust cybersecurity ASIC and SoC solutions."

QuickLogic can deliver eFPGA Hard IP on any new process node within four to six months, supporting applications from high-performance data processing to low-power, battery-operated devices. Once a fab-specific Hard IP is established, customer-specific variants can be delivered in just weeks, enabled by QuickLogic's proprietary Australis IP Generator. QuickLogic eFPGA IP is supported by two FPGA tool suites: Aurora, a 100% open-source version, and Aurora Pro, which integrates Synopsys® Synplify® FPGA Logic Synthesis.

About Idaho Scientific

Since January 2015, Idaho Scientific has been dedicated to developing solutions so support the Government secure the critical infrastructure that makes our modern, connected lives possible. For more information, visit www.idahoscientific.com.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for industrial, aerospace, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

