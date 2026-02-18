QuickLogic Announces $13 Million Contract Award for its Strategic Radiation Hardened Program

Award represents the latest tranche of the multi-year program initiated in August 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions, announced today it has been awarded a $13 million contract. This funding will support the continued development and demonstration of Strategic Radiation Hardened (SRH) high reliability Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology. The initiative aims to meet current and future Department of War (DoW) strategic and space system requirements.

"QuickLogic is honored to continue as the Prime Contractor for this highly specialized and mission critical program," said Brian Faith, President and CEO of QuickLogic. "This project exemplifies our long term commitment to delivering innovative FPGA technology optimized to meet the rigorous demands of the Aerospace and Defense Industrial Base (DIB)."

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for aerospace and defense, industrial, computing, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

