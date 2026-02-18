QuickLogic Announces $13 Million Contract Award for its Strategic Radiation Hardened Program

News provided by

QuickLogic Corporation

Feb 18, 2026, 07:03 ET

  • Award represents the latest tranche of the multi-year program initiated in August 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions, announced today it has been awarded a $13 million contract. This funding will support the continued development and demonstration of Strategic Radiation Hardened (SRH) high reliability Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology. The initiative aims to meet current and future Department of War (DoW) strategic and space system requirements.

"QuickLogic is honored to continue as the Prime Contractor for this highly specialized and mission critical program," said Brian Faith, President and CEO of QuickLogic. "This project exemplifies our long term commitment to delivering innovative FPGA technology optimized to meet the rigorous demands of the Aerospace and Defense Industrial Base (DIB)." 

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for aerospace and defense, industrial, computing, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

QuickLogic Corporation to Exhibit and Present at Chiplet Summit 2026

QuickLogic Corporation to Exhibit and Present at Chiplet Summit 2026

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and ruggedized FPGAs and chiplet solutions, today announced it will...
QuickLogic to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 3

QuickLogic to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 3

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Semiconductors

Semiconductors

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Electronic Components

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics