QuickLogic Corporation to Exhibit and Present at Chiplet Summit 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and ruggedized FPGAs and chiplet solutions, today announced it will exhibit and deliver a technical presentation at Chiplet Summit 2026, the industry's premier conference focused on chiplet architectures, advanced packaging, and heterogeneous integration.

Chiplet Summit 2026 will take place February 17–19 in Santa Clara, California. QuickLogic will exhibit at Booth #416, where attendees can learn how its eFPGA IP and eFPGA-based chiplets enable flexible, scalable architectures for advanced heterogeneous integration.

In addition, QuickLogic will present a technical session titled:

"Enabling Flexible Heterogeneous Integration with an eFPGA Chiplet on Intel® 18A"

The presentation will be delivered by Trey Peterson, Applications Engineer at QuickLogic, during Session E-202 on Thursday, February 19, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. The session will explore how eFPGA chiplets can be used to add post-silicon adaptability and extend platform flexibility in advanced process nodes.

Chiplet Summit 2026 Exhibit Hours

Wednesday, February 18: 12:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 19: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

QuickLogic Booth: 416

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for aerospace and defense, industrial, computing, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

