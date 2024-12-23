QuickLogic Announces $6.575 Million Contract Award for its Strategic Radiation Hardened Program

  • Award represents the fourth tranche of the multi-year program initiated in August 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions, announced today it has been awarded a $6.575 million contract. This funding will support the continued development and demonstration of Strategic Radiation Hardened (SRH) high reliability Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology. The initiative aims to meet current and future Department of Defense (DoD) strategic and space system requirements.

"QuickLogic is honored to continue as the Prime Contractor for this highly specialized and mission critical program," said Brian Faith, President and CEO of QuickLogic. "To date we have now been awarded over $33 million. This project exemplifies our steadfast commitment to delivering innovative FPGA technology tailored to meet the rigorous demands of the Aerospace and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and will extend our capabilities to support SRH design objectives."

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for industrial, aerospace, defense, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

