QuickLogic Announces eFPGA IP Contract for TSMC N12e™ Process Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and User Tools, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, is proud to announce its selection by a large multi-national company for eFPGA IP targeting the TSMC N12e, 12nm process. IP delivery for this contract is scheduled for fiscal year 2024.

This design is for a new, ultra-low-power SoC that leverages the benefits of AI for a variety of commercial and industrial IoT applications. The customer selected QuickLogic's eFPGA technology because it can quickly adapt to changing algorithms used for AI data acceleration while consuming substantially less power than software solutions and with much faster throughput than a processor.

"With over three decades of experience as a fabless programmable logic company, QuickLogic is in a unique position to help our customers accelerate development schedules and lower risks," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic CEO. "By leveraging our time-tested IP, collaborative workflow and our proprietary Australis IP Generator, we deliver completed IP solutions quickly and can target any foundry and fabrication node."

For more information on QuickLogic's customized eFPGA solutions, including commercial, ruggedized and radiation hardened versions, email: [email protected] .

