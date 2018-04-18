QuickLogic Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

QuickLogic will issue a press release reporting the results at approximately 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EDT on May 9, 2018. The dial-in number for the live audio call is (877) 377-7094 and international participants should dial (253) 237-1177. The conference code is 5192808. The conference call will be webcast at http://ir.quicklogic.com/events-and-presentations and the webcast will be available for 12 months. A recording will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until Thursday, May 17, 2018. To access the recording, please dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and enter the passcode 5192808.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Initiative May 4, 2018 Webcast

Learn more about how QuickLogic's EOS™ S3 Sensor Processing Platform and eFPGA technology can boost industrial IoT with the power of AI.

Date and Time: Friday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. – 12 noon PDT Webcast Information: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vyydkma3

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 377-7094

International Dial-In Number: (253) 237-1177

Conference ID: 7083417



Phone Replay Details: Dial-In Number: (855) 859-2056

International Dial-In Number: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 7083417 href="https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vyydkma3" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearables and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com and http://blog.quicklogic.com.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

