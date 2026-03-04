QuickLogic to Exhibit and Present at GOMACTech 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and ruggedized FPGAs and chiplet solutions, will exhibit at the GOMACTech Conference 2026, taking place March 9–12, 2026 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Exhibit Hours

Tuesday, March 10, 2026: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday, March 11, 2026: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Poster Presentation

In addition, QuickLogic will deliver a technical poster presentation:

"Enabling Flexible Heterogeneous Integration with an eFPGA Chiplet on Intel® 18A"

Presented by Trey Peterson, Field Applications Engineer, QuickLogic

Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Conference attendees are invited to visit the QuickLogic exhibit to learn how embedded FPGA technology can provide adaptable functionality and reduce redesign risk in advanced semiconductor platforms.

For more information about QuickLogic's eFPGA IP and chiplet solutions, visit www.quicklogic.com

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for aerospace and defense, industrial, computing, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation