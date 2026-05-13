QuickLogic Announces New Seven-Figure FPGA Hard IP Contract

Contract has ceiling value of $2.7 million with revenue recognition beginning in Q2 2026 and extending through Q1 2027

Contract will target GlobalFoundries 12LP fabrication process with tape-out scheduled for 2026

QuickLogic will be provided with Test Chips to characterize and include in new

Eval Kits

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, Strategic Radiation Hardened and Antifuse FPGAs, and ruggedized programmable solutions, announced today it has been awarded a new contract for a large discrete FPGA with a ceiling value of $2.7 million.

In the scope of this new contract, QuickLogic will design and tape-out FPGA Test Chips that will be incorporated in a new Evaluation Kit. The Eval Kit, which is currently scheduled for late 2026, will be compatible with common third-party development environments used by both Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and Commercial customers. This enables customers to accelerate evaluations while lowering the risks and costs of new designs.

"In parallel with these efforts, we're exploring the potential to leverage the discrete FPGA as a chiplet and offer both solutions as Storefront devices. With these options, the FPGA can be easily paired with third-party microcontrollers," said Andy Jaros, VP of IP Sales for QuickLogic. "We are already seeing interest from some partners on this concept."

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, Strategic Radiation Hardened and Antifuse FPGAs and ruggedized programmable logic solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for aerospace and defense, industrial, computing, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation