QuickLogic Announces Webcast with AI Ecosystem Partners

"AI has emerged as a key technology driver in the cloud, and with our enabling technologies, it has vast potential to open new applications at the far edge of the compute universe," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "In many use cases, the full benefit of AI can only be realized when it is implemented end to end – from the cloud to the far edge. I invite you to join us on May 4th to learn about new solutions leveraging our core technologies and devices which will be released by QuickLogic and its ecosystem partners to enable OEMs to deploy AI in far edge applications."

Along with QuickLogic's executives, there will be senior executives from:

General Vision, the inventor of NeuroMem®, a neural network technology that has been in production for 25 years.

Nepes, a South Korean company which has developed a NeuroMem-based IC, the nm500, for IoT applications

SensiML, a developer of software tools and algorithms designed to enable AI in edge applications

Date and Time: Friday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. – 12 noon PDT



Webcast Information: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vyydkma3

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 377-7094

International Dial-In Number: (253) 237-1177

Conference ID: 7083417



Webcast Replay: Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (855) 859-2056

International Dial-In Number: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 7083417

General Vision

General Vision is the inventor of NeuroMem®, a neural network technology on silicon and an essential enabler for practical artificial vision, but also artificial intelligence in other domains including IOT and data analytics.

Nepes

Nepes is a South Korean publicly listed company which is a leader in advanced semiconductor assembly and packaging technologies. The company has developed and mass produces the nm500, a NeuroMem-based IC for IoT and vision solutions. The nm500 is a focal point for the company and represents the first solution in its Future Intelligence business unit.

SensiML

A spin out from Intel Corporation, SensiML offers a cutting-edge software toolkit enabling IoT developers to quickly and easily generate app-specific pattern recognition code that transforms rich connected sensors into smart actionable event detectors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com and http://blog.quicklogic.com.

