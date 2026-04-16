QuickLogic Appoints Quantum Leap Solutions as Authorized Sales Representative

- Partnership expands customer engagement for ASIC, IP, and chiplet solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, Strategic Radiation Hardened, Antifuse and ruggedized FPGAs, today announced the appointment of Quantum Leap Solutions as an authorized sales representative. Quantum Leap Solutions will represent QuickLogic's portfolio of, IP and chiplet-related offerings, expanding customer engagement across strategic markets.

Quantum Leap Solutions brings extensive experience supporting customers with advanced semiconductor IP integration, and emerging chiplet-based architectures. This expertise aligns closely with QuickLogic's growing focus on customizable silicon solutions and design services.

"Quantum Leap Solutions has a proven history of working with customers on IP, chiplet design challenges and ASICs," said Andy Jaros, Vice President of IP Sales at QuickLogic. "Their technical depth and market experience dovetail perfectly with QuickLogic's products and services and complement the companies that Quantum Leap Solutions represents. We are pleased to partner with them to help accelerate customer adoption."

"We are excited to represent QuickLogic based on their long-standing FPGA expertise. Customers are increasingly requesting embedded FPGA to enable post-silicon flexibility as application requirements evolve," said Mike Ingster, Founder and CEO of Quantum Leap Solutions. "QuickLogic's proven eFPGA Hard IP reduces costs, lowers development risk, and accelerates time to revenue."

With this appointment, QuickLogic continues to strengthen its sales ecosystem to better support customers seeking flexible, low-power, and application-optimized semiconductor solutions.

For more information about QuickLogic and its IP and design services, please visit www.quicklogic.com.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for industrial, aerospace, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation