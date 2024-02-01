QuickLogic at Chiplet Summit: CEO Panel Participation and Showcase eFPGAs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, will participate in the upcoming Chiplet Summit in Santa Clara, CA. QuickLogic's CEO, Brian Faith, will be a distinguished panelist in the session titled, "Chiplets for Entrepreneurs - Making Money in the Chiplet Game," and QuickLogic will have a booth with its partner, YorChip, at the Summit.

Panel Details:



Date & Time: Thursday, February 8th, 2:00-3:20 PM



Session: Chiplets for Entrepreneurs - Making Money in the Chiplet Game





The panel discussion will be moderated by Vince Kohli, a Tech Entrepreneur at Impact Venture Capital. Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic, will be joined by industry experts Tarun Verma, Managing Partner at Silicon Catalyst; Micah Villmow, VP Software at a startup; and Keith Witek, COO of Tenstorrent. They will discuss practical strategies for harnessing the profit potential of chiplets in financial algorithms, video encoding, and AI/ML acceleration.





Exhibition Details



Dates: March 7 - 8



Booth: 108





QuickLogic and YorChip will showcase how their partnership leverages QuickLogic's eFPGA IP technology to create the first UCIe-compatible FPGA chiplet ecosystem. This ecosystem enables customers to connect any UCIe-compatible third-party chiplet, such as a CPU or AI/ML chip, to create a customized system.

For more information on the Chiplet Summit, please visit chipletsummit.com

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs (System on Chip) for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI (Artificial Intelligence), consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML (Machine Learning) software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

