QuickLogic at Chiplet Summit: CEO Panel Participation and Showcase eFPGAs

QuickLogic Corporation

01 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, will participate in the upcoming Chiplet Summit in Santa Clara, CA. QuickLogic's CEO, Brian Faith, will be a distinguished panelist in the session titled, "Chiplets for Entrepreneurs - Making Money in the Chiplet Game," and QuickLogic will have a booth with its partner, YorChip, at the Summit.

Panel Details:


Date & Time:

Thursday, February 8th, 2:00-3:20 PM


Session:

Chiplets for Entrepreneurs - Making Money in the Chiplet Game


The panel discussion will be moderated by Vince Kohli, a Tech Entrepreneur at Impact Venture Capital. Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic, will be joined by industry experts Tarun Verma, Managing Partner at Silicon Catalyst; Micah Villmow, VP Software at a startup; and Keith Witek, COO of Tenstorrent. They will discuss practical strategies for harnessing the profit potential of chiplets in financial algorithms, video encoding, and AI/ML acceleration.

Exhibition Details


Dates:

March 7 - 8


Booth:

108


QuickLogic and YorChip will showcase how their partnership leverages QuickLogic's eFPGA IP technology to create the first UCIe-compatible FPGA chiplet ecosystem. This ecosystem enables customers to connect any UCIe-compatible third-party chiplet, such as a CPU or AI/ML chip, to create a customized system.

For more information on the Chiplet Summit, please visit chipletsummit.com

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs (System on Chip) for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI (Artificial Intelligence), consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML (Machine Learning) software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

News Releases in Similar Topics

