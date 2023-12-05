QuickLogic CEO Invited to Present on Open-Source FPGA Developments at FPT'23 in Japan

News provided by

QuickLogic Corporation

05 Dec, 2023, 08:33 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, today announced that its CEO, Brian Faith, is an invited speaker at the International Conference on Field Programmable Technology (FPT'23) in Yokohama, Japan.

Presentation Details:

Date:

December 14, 2023

Time:

11:20 AM – 12:20 PM, JST

Title:

Open-source FPGA development: A new era of innovation and growth

In late 2019, QuickLogic began a groundbreaking collaboration with Google to enable vendor-supported open-source FPGA User Tools.  The company's goal was to radically change the business model of the FPGA market.  However, that was only the first step.  Next, QuickLogic engaged the DARPA-funded OpenFPGA project at the University of Utah to bring automation to the time and labor-intensive task of designing embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP cores.  By leveraging decades of experience in commercializing FPGAs and eFPGA IP cores, the company has been able to integrate its best practices into this design automation and deliver commercial-quality silicon at nearly software development speed.

This presentation explains the outcome of these radical changes and invites you to explore the possibilities inherent in the next generation of open-source design tools and FPGA Technology.

About FPT'23:
The 22nd edition of the International Conference on Field Programmable Technology (FPT'23) will be an in-person event where participants can meet researchers, developers, vendors, and students. The conference will focus on the latest trends and developments in field-programmable technologies, including reconfigurable computing devices and systems containing such components. For more information, please visit https://fpt2023.org/index.html

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Also from this source

QuickLogic Secures New eFPGA IP Contract on UMC's 22nm Process

QuickLogic Secures New eFPGA IP Contract on UMC's 22nm Process

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, today...
QuickLogic Announces New Aurora™ FPGA/eFPGA User Tools with Enhancements for Reconfigurable Computing

QuickLogic Announces New Aurora™ FPGA/eFPGA User Tools with Enhancements for Reconfigurable Computing

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) has released version 2.4 of its Aurora eFPGA development tool suite. This newest version integrates core tool...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.