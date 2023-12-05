QuickLogic CEO Invited to Present on Open-Source FPGA Developments at FPT'23 in Japan

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, today announced that its CEO, Brian Faith, is an invited speaker at the International Conference on Field Programmable Technology (FPT'23) in Yokohama, Japan.

Presentation Details:

Date: December 14, 2023 Time: 11:20 AM – 12:20 PM, JST Title: Open-source FPGA development: A new era of innovation and growth

In late 2019, QuickLogic began a groundbreaking collaboration with Google to enable vendor-supported open-source FPGA User Tools. The company's goal was to radically change the business model of the FPGA market. However, that was only the first step. Next, QuickLogic engaged the DARPA-funded OpenFPGA project at the University of Utah to bring automation to the time and labor-intensive task of designing embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP cores. By leveraging decades of experience in commercializing FPGAs and eFPGA IP cores, the company has been able to integrate its best practices into this design automation and deliver commercial-quality silicon at nearly software development speed.

This presentation explains the outcome of these radical changes and invites you to explore the possibilities inherent in the next generation of open-source design tools and FPGA Technology.

About FPT'23:

The 22nd edition of the International Conference on Field Programmable Technology (FPT'23) will be an in-person event where participants can meet researchers, developers, vendors, and students. The conference will focus on the latest trends and developments in field-programmable technologies, including reconfigurable computing devices and systems containing such components. For more information, please visit https://fpt2023.org/index.html

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

