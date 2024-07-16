QuickLogic Expands Distribution Network with Spur Microwave Inc. Partnership in the Indian Market

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, ruggedized FPGAs and endpoint AI solutions, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Spur Microwave Inc. (Spur India). This partnership will significantly strengthen QuickLogic's presence and support for customers across the growing India market.

Spur India is a prominent electronics distributor providing services and solutions for space, avionics, and other harsh environment applications where reliability is critical. They will now offer QuickLogic's innovative semiconductor products, including FPGAs and eFPGA Hard IP, throughout India. This collaboration ensures that customers in the region have direct access to QuickLogic's products, coupled with excellent service, to meet their demanding application needs.

"We are excited to partner with Spur India, a company with a strong reputation and over 25 years of experience in high-reliability components and systems," said Owen Bateman, VP of worldwide sales at QuickLogic. "Their expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction align perfectly with our mission, and we are confident this partnership will significantly benefit our customers in India."

"We are thrilled to introduce QuickLogic's FPGAs and eFPGA Hard IP to our customers in India," said Vinay Chandran , CEO of Spur India. "These products enhance our existing portfolio, and we anticipate a successful collaboration that will drive innovation and growth in the Indian electronics market."

This strategic alliance, effective immediately, is set to enhance the availability of QuickLogic's semiconductor solutions in key markets across India.

About Spur India

Spur India is a leading distributor of electronic components, providing a wide range of products and solutions to the Indian market. Known for its quality service and customer-centric approach, Spur India is dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients. For more information, visit spurindia.com.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

