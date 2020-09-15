QuickLogic Joins OpenHW Group Further Extends Commitment to Open Source Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has joined the Open Hardware Group (OpenHW Group), an organization dedicated to facilitating collaboration between developers of open source hardware and software. By joining the OpenHW Group, QuickLogic brings to the ecosystem its deep expertise of FPGA technology and its multiple applications to low power MCU SoC integration. As part of its contribution, QuickLogic's CTO, Dr. Tim Saxe will co-chair the Hardware Task Group within the OpenHW Group ecosystem.

The OpenHW Group co-hosts the Open Source Developer Forum (OSDForum), a workshop which includes talks from leading industry and academic experts. The next event, which will be hosted virtually on September 15, 2020, is focused on IoT, Edge and Machine Learning development leveraging open source software and hardware building blocks, and complements QuickLogic's own QuickLogic Open Reconfigurable Computing (QORC) initiative. QuickLogic's CEO, Brian Faith, and CTO Dr. Saxe will co-present a session at 7:15am PDT entitled "ETHZ 'Arnold' Test Chip & the CORE-V MCU SoC Project Proposal", based on work done at ETH Zurich, a highly regarded public research university located in Switzerland.

"Open source hardware and software enable flexibility and freedom. QuickLogic's QORC initiative is very well aligned with the goals of the OpenHW Group to enable hardware and software designers to collaborate in the development of open-source cores, related IP, tools and software," said Rick O'Connor, president and CEO of the OpenHW Group.

"QuickLogic is the first Programmable Logic company to fully embrace and actively contribute to open source FPGA tools," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and CEO. "That philosophy, encapsulated in our QORC initiative, makes us fully aligned with OpenHW Group's vision of making hardware-based IP more accessible to the open source community."

QuickLogic's alignment with the objectives of the OpenHW Group extends beyond accessibility. The company's embedded FPGA (eFPGA) technology enables a multitude of AI use cases as well as time-to-market advantages for edge/endpoint IoT applications and meshes well with the group's CORE-V MCU initiative.

More information about the Open Source Developer Forum may be found at osdforum.org. More information on QuickLogic's open source initiative may be found at www.quicklogic.com/qorc, and on its eFPGA technology at www.quicklogic.com/products/efpga/efpga-ip-software.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and www.quicklogic.com.

