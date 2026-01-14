QuickLogic Announces Orders for Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA Development Kit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, Strategic Radiation Hardened, Antifuse and ruggedized FPGAs, announced today that it has received orders for its Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA Development Kit (SRH FPGA Dev Kit). These SRH FPGA Dev Kits include the SRH FPGA test chips, funded last year by QuickLogic, that have been fabricated on GlobalFoundries' industry-proven 12 nm process technology. Delivery of the SRH FPGA Dev Kit is currently scheduled for late Q1 2026.

"We are excited to announce receipt of the first orders for our SRH FPGA Dev Kit," said Brian Faith, President and CEO of QuickLogic. "The SRH FPGA test chip included in these kits was designed to meet the requirements of certain large Defense Industrial Base customers that have programs in development today. With this investment we are not only optimizing our chances of winning designs for discrete SRH FPGAs but also demonstrating our capability for designs that will require embedded SRH FPGA technology in ASIC designs."

For more information on QuickLogic's technology and products, please visit www.quicklogic.com. Defense Industrial Base entities interested in the Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA technology should contact QuickLogic directly at [email protected].

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for industrial, aerospace, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

