QuickLogic Releases Aurora 2.6 with Expanded Operating System Support and Up to 15% Faster Performance

- Extends support to Windows 11 and Windows 10, broadening access to development tools

- Boosts timing performance by up to 15%, for more efficient design optimization

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), today announced the release of Aurora 2.6, the latest iteration of its comprehensive eFPGA development tool suite. Aurora 2.6 introduces significant architectural enhancements, advanced user interface features, and a streamlined Linux installation process, reinforcing QuickLogic's commitment to innovation and user-centric development.

Aurora v2.6 Highlights:

Support Windows and Linux OS Platforms:

Aurora is now available on Windows 11/Windows 10 OS platforms and all of the major Linux distributions (including Centos, RedHat, and Ubuntu) via a unified Linux installation package.

eFPGA Architecture Improvement: The Aurora 2.6 suite brings an improved eFPGA architecture, delivering an average timing performance boost of 6% across various designs. In certain cases, the performance increases by as much as 15%, underscoring QuickLogic's dedication to optimizing performance and efficiency. Detailed comparisons and benchmarks are available for review, showcasing the tangible benefits of the updates implemented in this version.

Interactive Path Analysis (IPA) Feature: A standout addition is the Interactive Path Analysis (IPA) within the new Graphical User Interface (GUI). The IPA capability allows users to analyze their design timing in a more granular way by highlighting the specific routing for critical paths in the design. This enables flexibility in influencing the timing performance of the design. The inclusion of IPA exemplifies Aurora's evolution toward more intuitive and insightful design analysis, facilitating a faster development process for engineers.

"In launching Aurora 2.6, we are not just releasing an updated tool suite; we are providing a platform that significantly enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of eFPGA development," said Mao Wang, Product Marketing Director at QuickLogic.

Availability:

The Aurora 2.6 Development Tool Suite is available immediately, marking a significant milestone for QuickLogic and the broader eFPGA development community. For more information, please visit QuickLogic's website https://www.quicklogic.com/products/efpga-user-tools.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and QuickLogic logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

