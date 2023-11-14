QuickLogic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Including Record Non-GAAP Net Income

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 1, 2023.

Recent Highlights

Reports GAAP net income of $1.2 million and record non-GAAP net income of $1.8 million

and record non-GAAP net income of Significant contribution from the $15 million second phase of the large government contract for the Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA Technology contributed to 93% year over year increase in third quarter revenue

second phase of the large government contract for the Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA Technology contributed to 93% year over year increase in third quarter revenue Sales funnel grew to a record $162 million

Accelerated conversions from funnel opportunities contributed to new bookings during the third quarter

Served available market expanded with growing opportunities on additional cores (first 12nm eFPGA IP core was completed this quarter) and nodes and collaborations for chiplet designs driven by the strength of our technology and Australis IP generator

Top tier microcontroller company has launched a private label version of SensiML AI/ML solutions across its broad product line with initial revenues expected in the fourth quarter

"With phase two of the large eFPGA contract contributing to revenues and new bookings generated from our growing sales funnel, we reaffirm full year revenue growth of 30% as well as full year non-GAAP profitability for 2023," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.7 million, an increase of 128.2% compared with the second quarter of 2023, and an increase of 92.7% compared with the third quarter of 2022.

New product revenue was approximately $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $3.9 million, or 173%, compared with the second quarter of 2023, and an increase of $3.8 million, or 171%, compared with the third quarter of 2022. The increase in new product revenue from the same period a year ago was primarily due to higher eFPGA IP license and professional services revenue due to the start of the next phase of the large eFPGA contract partially offset by a reduction in smart connectivity and sensor product revenues.

Mature product revenue was $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 17.3%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. Mature product revenue in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 52.9% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2023 GAAP gross margin was 76.9% compared with 41.2% in the second quarter of 2023, and 48.5% in the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2023 non-GAAP gross margin was 78.0% compared with 44.2% in the second quarter of 2023, and 49.8% in the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2023 GAAP operating expenses were $3.8 million compared with $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, and $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses were $3.3 million compared with $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, and $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2023 GAAP net income was $1.2 million, or $0.09 per basic share, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, and a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2023 non-GAAP net income was $1.8 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, and a net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

QuickLogic reports financial information in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or U.S. GAAP, but believes that non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in evaluating its operating results and comparing its performance to comparable companies. Accordingly, the Company excludes certain charges related to stock-based compensation, in calculating non-GAAP (i) loss from operations, (ii) net loss, (iii) net loss per share, and (iv) gross margin percentage. The Company provides this non-GAAP information to enable investors to evaluate its operating results in a manner like how the Company analyzes its operating results and to provide consistency and comparability with similar companies in the Company's industry.

Management uses the non-GAAP measures, which exclude gains, losses and other charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results, internally to evaluate its operating performance against results in prior periods and its operating plans and forecasts. In addition, the non-GAAP measures are used to plan for the Company's future periods and serve as a basis for the allocation of the Company's resources, management of operations and the measurement of profit-dependent cash and equity compensation paid to employees and executive officers.

Investors should note, however, that the non-GAAP financial measures used by QuickLogic may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures and may not be calculated in the same manner as that of other companies. QuickLogic does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures alone or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial statements portion of this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding our future business, and actual results may differ due to a variety of factors including: delays in the market acceptance of the Company's new products; the ability to convert design opportunities into customer revenue; our ability to replace revenue from end-of-life products; the level and timing of customer design activity; the market acceptance of our customers' products; the risk that new orders may not result in future revenue; our ability to introduce and produce new products based on advanced wafer technology on a timely basis; our ability to adequately market the low power, competitive pricing and short time-to-market of our new products; intense competition by competitors; our ability to hire and retain qualified personnel; our ability to capitalize on synergies with our subsidiary SensiML Corporation; changes in product demand or supply; general economic conditions; political events, international trade disputes, natural disasters and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products; the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. These and other potential factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated or implied are described in more detail in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's prior press releases, which are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.quicklogic.com/, and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov/. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is November 14, 2023, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We are not obliged to update these statements due to latest information or future events.

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





October 1,

2023



October 2,

2022



July 2,

2023



October 1,

2023



October 2,

2022

Revenue

$ 6,665



$ 3,459



$ 2,921



$ 13,719



$ 12,096

Cost of revenue



1,537





1,781





1,718





4,998





5,413

Gross profit



5,128





1,678





1,203





8,721





6,683

Operating expenses:







































Research and development



1,933





1,018





1,505





5,067





3,541

Selling, general and administrative



1,915





1,900





1,924





5,700





6,018

Total operating expense



3,848





2,918





3,429





10,767





9,559

Operating income (loss)



1,280





(1,240)





(2,226)





(2,046)





(2,876)

Interest expense



(48)





(44)





(50)





(156)





(98)

Interest and other (expense) income, net



(36)





(60)





—





(99)





(42)

Income (loss) before income taxes



1,196





(1,344)





(2,276)





(2,301)





(3,016)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



4





3





(7)





4





19

Net income (loss)

$ 1,192



$ (1,347)



$ (2,269)



$ (2,305)



$ (3,035)

Net income (loss) per share:







































Basic EPS

$ 0.09



$ (0.11)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.24)

Diluted EPS

$ 0.08



$ (0.11)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.24)

Weighted average shares outstanding:







































Basic



13,859





12,664





13,709





13,377





12,401

Diluted



14,131





12,664





13,709





13,377





12,401





Note: Net income (loss) equals to comprehensive income (loss) for all periods presented.

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited)









October 1, 2023



January 1, 2023

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 18,625



$ 19,201

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $16 and $18, as of

October 1, 2023 and January 1, 2023, respectively



481





2,689

Contract assets



4,015





1,987

Note receivable



1,186





—

Inventories



2,030





2,493

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,726





1,570

Total current assets



28,063





27,940

Property and equipment, net



4,547





465

Capitalized internal-use software, net



1,666





1,514

Right of use assets, net



1,082





1,397

Intangible assets, net



564





645

Non-marketable equity investment



300





300

Goodwill



185





185

Other assets



142





140

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 36,549



$ 32,586

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Revolving line of credit

$ 15,000



$ 15,000

Trade payables



3,851





2,391

Accrued liabilities



2,047





1,509

Deferred revenue



333





272

Lease liabilities, current



821





850

Total current liabilities



22,052





20,022

Long-term liabilities:















Lease liabilities, non-current



284





544

Other long-term liabilities



173





125

Total liabilities



22,509





20,691

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and

outstanding



—





—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000 authorized; 13,906 and 13,202 shares issued

and outstanding as of October 1, 2023 and January 1, 2023, respectively



14





13

Additional paid-in capital



321,623





317,174

Accumulated deficit



(307,597)





(305,292)

Total stockholders' equity



14,040





11,895

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 36,549



$ 32,586



QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATIONS OF US GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





October 1,

2023



October 2,

2022



July 2,

2023



October 1,

2023



October 2,

2022

US GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 1,280



$ (1,240)



$ (2,226)



$ (2,046)



$ (2,876)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:







































Cost of revenue



73





44





88





239





217

Research and development



171





149





158





513





325

Selling, general and administrative



372





294





340





1,165





805

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 1,896



$ (753)



$ (1,640)



$ (129)



$ (1,529)

US GAAP net income (loss)

$ 1,192



$ (1,347)



$ (2,269)



$ (2,305)



$ (3,035)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:







































Cost of revenue



73





44





88





239





217

Research and development



171





149





158





513





325

Selling, general and administrative



372





294





340





1,165





805

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 1,808



$ (860)



$ (1,683)



$ (388)



$ (1,688)

US GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic

$ 0.09



$ (0.11)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.24)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation



0.04





0.04





0.05





0.14





0.10

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic

$ 0.13



$ (0.07)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.14)

US GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted

$ 0.08



$ (0.11)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.24)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation



0.05





0.04





0.05





0.14





0.10

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted

$ 0.13



$ (0.07)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.14)

US GAAP gross margin percentage



76.9 %



48.5 %



41.2 %



63.6 %



55.2 % Adjustment for stock-based compensation included in cost of revenue



1.1 %



1.3 %



3.0 %



1.7 %



1.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin percentage



78.0 %



49.8 %



44.2 %



65.3 %



57.0 %

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (Unaudited)









Percentage of Revenue



Change in Revenue





Q3 2023



Q3 2022



Q2 2023



Q3 2023 to

Q3 2022



Q3 2023 to

Q2 2023

COMPOSITION OF REVENUE







































Revenue by product: (1)







































New products



91 %



65 %



76 %



171 %



173 % Mature products



9 %



35 %



24 %



(53) %



(17) % Revenue by geography:







































Asia Pacific



6 %



23 %



16 %



(53) %



(19) % North America



91 %



69 %



81 %



153 %



155 % Europe



3 %



8 %



3 %



(15) %



156 %

_____________________ (1) New products include all products manufactured on 180 nanometer or smaller semiconductor processes, eFPGA IP intellectual property, professional services, and QuickAI and SensiML AI software as a service (SaaS) revenue. Mature products include all products produced on semiconductor processes larger than 180 nanometer and includes related royalty revenue.

