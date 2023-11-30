QuickLogic Secures New eFPGA IP Contract on UMC's 22nm Process

News provided by

QuickLogic Corporation

30 Nov, 2023, 05:04 ET

  • eFPGA IP deal with global semiconductor leader
  • Australis IP Generator will enable customized hard IP delivered within one quarter from contract signing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, today announced that it has been selected by a leading global semiconductor company for an eFPGA IP targeting the UMC 22nm platform.

QuickLogic's eFPGA IP solution, powered by the Australis™ IP generator, was chosen for its ability to deliver a customized eFPGA IP version within one quarter of contract signing, and the short time for creating subsequent eFPGA IPs based on this configuration. The proprietary automation of the Australis IP Generator enables this swift customization. Based on QuickLogic's extensive history as a trusted supplier of programmable logic, this customer viewed QuickLogic as the low-risk path to solutions that align with technical requirements, development schedules, and cost targets, all of which emphasizes our competitive advantage in saving customers money by reducing risk and time-to-market. The selection of our eFPGAs for this UMC 22nm-based project further underscores the strength of the QuickLogic technology and the Australis IP generator.

"Australis is the encapsulation of our three decades of expertise in programmable logic, across tens of device tape-outs and millions of production units shipped, combined with the power of open-source innovation. It's a testament to our commitment to delivering silicon-efficient, reliable, and high-quality eFPGA IP solutions to our customers," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic.

We are expecting to deliver the eFPGA IP to our customer in Q1, 2024. For more information on QuickLogic's customized eFPGA solutions, including commercial, ruggedized and radiation hardened versions, email [email protected].

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

