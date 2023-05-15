QuickLogic Showcases RadHard eFPGA IP and FPGAs at SEE/MAPLD 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it will be exhibiting at the Single Event Effects Symposium & Military and Aerospace Programmable Logic Devices Combined Workshop (SEE/MAPLD), May 17–18, at the Marriott La Jolla in San Diego, California.

At the QuickLogic booth, visitors will gain an insight into the company's thirty years of experience in programmable logic and its success in delivering custom, high-performance, low-power eFPGA IP cores and FPGA devices. QuickLogic's eFPGA IP generator, Australis, is based on a highly automated ASIC-like workflow, giving designers the ability to tailor power, performance, area and environmental constraints to fit their project's needs. Additionally, QuickLogic provides radiation-hardened eFPGA IP and FPGA devices for mission-critical applications. This is complemented by the company's Aurora FPGA User Tools, which are powered by open-source software components to ensure transparency and product longevity.

Exhibit Dates and Times:

Wednesday, May 17: 9:30 am - 8:00 pm

Thursday, May 18: 9:30 am - 2:00 pm

Booth: 20

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation