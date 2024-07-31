QuickLogic Signs Distribution Agreement with Astute Electronics to Expand Global Reach

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions, is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with Astute Electronics. This partnership will enhance QuickLogic's global reach by supporting customers across Europe, as well as in Australia, Israel, Turkey, and New Zealand.

Astute Electronics, one of the world's most knowledgeable experts in international electronic component procurement, distribution, and supply chain management, will deliver QuickLogic's cutting-edge solutions to a diverse range of customers across multiple market segments. Trusted to deliver in the most complex, mission-critical, and technologically advanced arenas, including Aerospace and Defense, Astute Electronics will collaborate with QuickLogic to expand the reach and accessibility of QuickLogic's FPGAs and eFPGA Hard IP in key regions, ensuring customers receive outstanding service and support.

"We are thrilled to partner with Astute Electronics, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," said Owen Bateman, VP of worldwide sales at QuickLogic. "Their extensive distribution network and deep expertise will significantly bolster our presence in key markets such as Aerospace and Defense, and other mission-critical markets."

Astute Electronics' Nigel Watts, Director of Global Business Development, added, "We are excited to bring QuickLogic's industry-leading FPGA and eFPGA Hard IP solutions to our customers. Their technology perfectly complements our existing portfolio, and we are confident that this partnership will deliver significant value to our customers."

This strategic alliance is set to drive growth and innovation, providing customers in Europe, Australia, Israel, Turkey and New Zealand with access to QuickLogic's state-of-the-art semiconductor solutions.

About Astute Electronics

Astute Electronics is a leading distributor of electronic components and custom solutions, providing a comprehensive range of products and services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and automotive sectors. With a strong focus on quality and customer service, Astute Electronics is committed to delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers. For more information, visit astutegroup.com.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation