QuickLogic Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, low power FPGA, embedded FPGA IP, and display bridge solutions, today announced it has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, providing design engineers immediate and easy access to QuickLogic's EOS S3 low power Microcontrollers and development kits, supported by 100% open source software.

The initial QuickLogic products that Mouser will be stocking are as follows:

The EOS S3 Sensor Processing Platform – EOS™ S3 Low Power, multi-core Arm® Cortex® M4 MCU + eFPGA Family of SoCs for always-on voice applications, AI inferencing at the edge/endpoint, and general purpose IoT applications.

The QuickFeather Development Kit - A 100% open source, small form factor dev board based on the EOS™ S3 Low Power, multi-core Arm® Cortex® M4 MCU + eFPGA SoC, that enables the next generation of low-power Machine Learning (ML) capable IoT applications. It is supported by 100% Open Source Software Tools.

"Mouser Electronics is a well-recognized semiconductor distributor with global reach," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "Mouser's stocking model ensures short lead times, enabling customers to obtain our products quickly so that they can go from idea to design within days."

The agreement is effective now. For more information, visit www.mouser.com/manufacturer/quicklogic

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

