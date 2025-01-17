QuickLogic to Exhibit at Chiplet Summit 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), in collaboration with YorChip, is excited to announce its participation at the Chiplet Summit taking place at the Santa Clara Convention Center from January 21–23, 2025.

Attendees are invited to Booth #323 to discover how QuickLogic's FPGA, eFPGA, and IP solutions provide the building blocks for creating low-power, flexible chiplets. By leveraging QuickLogic's robust chiplet ecosystem, engineers can seamlessly integrate advanced features, enabling greater customization and adaptability across a broad spectrum of demanding applications.

QuickLogic & YorChip – Your One-Stop Shop for Chiplet Innovation

Known Good Chiplet Storefront: Explore reliable, fully compatible chiplets backed by a robust ecosystem and Universal PHY™ support.

Explore reliable, fully compatible chiplets backed by a robust ecosystem and Universal PHY™ support. Platform & Ecosystem: Accelerate time-to-market with flexible chiplets that leverage Universal PHY's broad packaging support and interoperability with eFPGA and multiple IP building blocks.

Accelerate time-to-market with flexible chiplets that leverage Universal PHY's broad packaging support and interoperability with eFPGA and multiple IP building blocks. Heterogeneous Integration: Combine diverse technologies into a single cohesive solution, enabling streamlined chiplet communication for maximum performance and efficiency.

For more information on QuickLogic's chiplet solutions, please email us at [email protected].

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for industrial, aerospace, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation