QuickLogic to Exhibit at DAC 2024: Showcasing eFPGA Technology and Australis™ Hard IP Generator

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, ruggedized FPGAs and endpoint AI solutions is excited to announce its participation in the DAC, the Chips to Systems Conference, in San Francisco. Visit us at Booth #2358 to explore our cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions. Additionally, QuickLogic CTO, Dr. Tim Saxe, will be presenting at the Intel Foundry booth (#2337) on June 25th from 2:00 to 2:20 PM.

What We Are Showcasing:

eFPGA Hard IP Technology: QuickLogic's eFPGA Hard IP provides post-manufacturing design flexibility, enabling developers to modify the functionality of their SoCs to introduce new features, support evolving standards, and address competitive challenges. This mass customization dramatically extends the market size and lifecycle of devices, enhancing profitability and ROI.

Australis™ IP Generator: Our Australis IP Generator automates eFPGA Hard IP generation from architecture description and ASIC standard cell libraries. It is the only commercial eFPGA Hard IP generator that leverages the fully automated ASIC development flow, allowing QuickLogic to quickly and cost-effectively target its eFPGA Hard IP nearly any foundry and process node available.

When: June 24 -26, 2024

Where: Booth #2358

Website: DAC 2024, https://www.dac.com/

Join us at DAC 2024 to explore how QuickLogic's eFPGA Hard IP technology and Australis IP Generator can enable your ASIC/SoC design success.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

