QuickLogic to Exhibit at Embedded World North America 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, Strategic Radiation-Hardened, Antifuse, and ruggedized FPGAs, today announced it will exhibit at Embedded World North America 2025 in Anaheim, California.

Visit Booth #5027 to explore how QuickLogic's Australis™ eFPGA IP Generator enables the rapid delivery of programmable logic IP for ASICs and SoCs for embedded systems. This fully automated tool generates custom eFPGA IP optimized for your power, performance, and area (PPA) goals—simplifying integration while reducing design risk. With open-source FPGA User Tools and compatibility with standard ASIC flows, Australis extends design flexibility and product longevity across fast-evolving applications.

You will also learn about QuickLogic's eFPGA chiplet technology, which brings reconfigurable logic to heterogeneous integration. This scalable, UCIe-connected solution delivers secure, customizable acceleration for SoC and embedded system applications.

Event Details:

When: November 4–6, 2025
Where: Booth #5027 (Anaheim Convention Center)
Website: www.embedded-world-na.com

Join QuickLogic at Booth #5027 to learn how our eFPGA IP and chiplet solutions can make your embedded systems smarter and more adaptable.

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.  

QuickLogic Corporation

