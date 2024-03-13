QuickLogic to Exhibit at GOMACTech 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming GOMACTech 2024 Conference. This event, a cornerstone for the government and military electronics industry, will be held on March 19th and 20th at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Charleston Convention Center, in Charleston, SC.

Exhibit Information:

Dates and Times:

Tuesday, March 19: 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wednesday, March 20: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm



Booth: 402

Attendees are invited to visit QuickLogic's booth to explore the company's innovative FPGA and eFPGA cores. With over 30 years of experience, QuickLogic has established a track record of delivering tens of millions of units across aerospace and defense, commercial, ruggedized, and mission-critical applications. Our Australis eFPGA IP generator transforms custom FPGA/eFPGA creation, offering rapid development from concept to tape out across any process node in mere days. We lead in FPGA tool transparency, providing the industry's first 100% open-source user tools through our Aurora FPGA User Tools, ensuring a transparent and trusted design process.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

