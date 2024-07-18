QuickLogic to Exhibit at the Nuclear and Space Radiation Effects Conference (NSREC) in Ottawa

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, ruggedized FPGAs and endpoint AI solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the Nuclear and Space Radiation Effects Conference (NSREC) taking place in Ottawa.

Visit us at Booth #200 to discuss your requirements for eFPGA IP or FPGA devices to address your unique challenges in radiation-hardened environments. Our team will be on hand to share how QuickLogic's solutions are empowering next-generation aerospace and defense applications with unmatched reliability and performance.

Event Details:

Location: Canada Hall 2 and 3, Shaw Centre in Ottawa

Booth Number: 200

Dates: July 23 - 24

For more information about NSREC, please visit https://www.nsrec.com/

