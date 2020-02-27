QuickLogic to Participate in the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to participate in the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference.

Event: 32nd Annual ROTH Conference



Date: Monday, March 16, 2020



Location: The Ritz Carlton - Laguna Niguel, CA



Presentation: 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the presentation will be available in QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page. QuickLogic management will be available for one-on-one meetings and interested investors should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at ir@quicklogic.com, to secure a meeting time.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

