QuickLogic to Participate in the Oppenheimer 4th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to participate in the Oppenheimer 4th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Event: Oppenheimer 4th Annual Emerging Growth Conference Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2019 Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel – New York City Meeting Times: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

QuickLogic management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Oppenheimer representative, or QuickLogic Investor Relations at ir@quicklogic.com, to secure a meeting time.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include an embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML completes the 'full stack' end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across the multitude of mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT applications. For more information, visit http://www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

