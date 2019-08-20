QuickLogic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences.

Event: Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware

and Communications Infrastructure Summit Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 Location: Ritz Carlton – Chicago Meetings: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Central Time





Event: 8th Annual Gateway Conference Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 Location: Four Seasons Hotel – San Francisco Presentation Time: 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the Gateway Conference presentation will be available in QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page. QuickLogic management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. Interested investors should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at ir@quicklogic.com, to secure a meeting time.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include an embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across the multitude of mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT applications. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.quicklogic.com

