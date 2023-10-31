QuickLogic to Present at RHET 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, will present at the Radiation Hardened Electronic Technologies conference (RHET) 2023. The conference will take place from November 6 to 9 at the Dallas/Allen Marriott Hotel and Convention Center in Allen, Texas.

Speaker: Dr. Sunil Dixit, Director, Government Programs at QuickLogic Corporation

Title: Rad-Hard eFPGA IP from QuickLogic Enables New Applications in Space

Description: Dr. Dixit will be presenting on QuickLogic's Rad-Hard eFPGA capabilities and updates on QuickLogic's Strategic Radiation Hardened (SRH) FPGA Development program

Presentation Time: Tuesday, November 7th, 3:35 p.m.

The RHET is an annual conference for the United States space electronics community. For more information, please visit https://apogeesemi.com/rhet2023.

