QuickLogic to Present at Samsung SAFE Forum

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Mao Wang, Sr Director of Product Marketing will be presenting at the Samsung SAFE Forum. QuickLogic will also have a virtual booth. This is a virtual event showcasing how Samsung Foundry and its entire ecosystem are powering innovation across Performance, Automotive, IoT, Mobile and 5G applications through industry-leading technology solutions.



Date & Time: Streaming will start Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. Presentation: How eFPGA can enhance your AI endpoint applications

In this presentation, Mr. Wang will highlight a heterogenous SoC architecture consisting of MCU and eFPGA (embedded FPGA) being used to run vision-based applications (for example, face detection) that can be deployed on battery powered devices. Implementing custom hardware accelerators such as BNNs and 2D Convolutions on eFPGA with built-in Embedded Memory and DSP blocks helped in achieving significant performance improvements and better energy efficiency.

For more details and the free registration link for the conference in the U.S., please visit https://events.samsungatfirst.com/foundry-safe-forum-2020. For Europe, China, Korea and Japan, please visit http://www.samsungfoundry2020.com.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

