QuickLogic to Present at Sensors Expo and Conference 2019

This presentation will outline how implementing intelligent IoT devices requires sensor data collection, analysis, and AI to determine actionable steps. Most applications today send sensor data to the cloud for processing and abstraction. However, this approach stresses the system's bandwidth and power supply, adds latency and reduces security. Implementing AI at the endpoint devices solves these system challenges. A complete AI Endpoint solution should consider data analytics, model building, and hardware implementation to deliver a low power, scalable solution. This session teaches attendees how to build intelligent endpoints quickly and easily from start to finish, optimized for low power at multiple levels and with significant time to market gains.

Booth Demonstration

When: Wednesday, June 26, 10am - 6pm and Thursday, June 27, 10am – 4pm

Where: Booth number 526

What: QuickLogic will be demonstrating the use of its endpoint AI toolkit for developing industrial predictive maintenance smart sensors. The demo will show the end-to-end implementation workflow including the critical data collection and labeling phase through endpoint model testing on the device.

