QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for AI and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days

In addition, QuickLogic will be demonstrating its latest ArcticPro™ eFPGA intellectual property technology that enables semiconductor companies and OEMs to reduce R&D costs, increase their revenue and gross margins, and address adjacent markets in a more scalable way.

Presentation: eFPGA for AI and IoT Applications Date and Time: Thursday, April 5 at 3:45 p.m. Venue: Hyatt Regency, Santa Clara, CA

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com.

