QuickLogic to Present on Panel at SOI Silicon Valley Symposium

Date: Thursday, April 26 from 4:55 - 5:55 p.m. Location: Hyatt Regency, Santa Clara, CA Panel: Need for ultra-low power electronics and its application drivers Moderator: Carlos Mazure, SOI Industry Consortium Panelists: Dr. Tim Saxe of QuickLogic will be joined by Mahesh Tirupattur, EVP, Analog Bits, Kelvin Low, VP, ARM, Dave Eggleston, VP, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Samir Patel, CEO, Sankalp Semiconductor and Wayne Dai, CEO, Verisilicon.

In this session, the panelists will provide their views on the need for low power microelectronics and the strong momentum behind FD-SOI technologies. For more information about the conference, please visit http://soiconsortium.eu/events/26-april-2018-the-annual-soi-silicon-valley-symposium-at-the-hyatt-santa-clara-ca/

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com and http://blog.quicklogic.com.

