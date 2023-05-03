QuickLogic to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-407-0792; International: 1-201-689-8263

Passcode: No passcode needed

Replay: (412) 317-6671; Passcode: 13738596

Duration: Through May 23, 2023

A webcast of the conference call will be posted in QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page and available for 12 months.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following events in the second quarter of 2023.

May 31st 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis (available 8:00 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. ET)



June 6th Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Intercontinental Hotel, Boston (available 8:00 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. with live webcast at 4:10 p.m. ET)

Investors interested in participating should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at [email protected], or their Craig Hallum and Stifel representatives.

Available webcasts will be accessible from the Investors section of the QuickLogic website at https://ir.quicklogic.com/ir-calendar . In addition, a copy of the investor presentation will be available for download at https://ir.quicklogic.com/presentations.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT.For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

