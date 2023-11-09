QuickLogic to Showcase Innovative eFPGA Solutions at Space Tech Expo Europe 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, will be a featured exhibitor and presenter at the upcoming Space Tech Expo Europe 2023 in Germany. This event will serve as a platform for QuickLogic to demonstrate its cutting-edge eFPGA IP cores and FPGA devices, which are tailored to meet the unique requirements of the aerospace and space industry.

Exhibit Details

When: November 14 – 16, 2023

Where: Hall 4.1, Booth Number 513

Attendees to the QuickLogic booth will be offered the opportunity to see the company's extensive history and expertise in programmable logic and to understand how its state-of-the-art technology enables the delivery of high-performance and low-power eFPGA solutions that are ideally suited to the demands of the space technology sector.

Presentation Details:

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 11:30 a.m.

Presenter: Dr. Sunil Dixit, Director of Government Programs

Dr. Dixit will delve into the benefits of QuickLogic's Australis IP generators, which offer a fast time-to-market, flexibility to meet specific SoC design requirements, and a cost-effective approach to FPGA development. QuickLogic's streamlined process allows for the delivery of designs in a matter of months, compared to the conventional multi-year timeframe.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

