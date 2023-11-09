QuickLogic to Showcase Innovative eFPGA Solutions at Space Tech Expo Europe 2023

News provided by

QuickLogic Corporation

09 Nov, 2023, 08:37 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, will be a featured exhibitor and presenter at the upcoming Space Tech Expo Europe 2023 in Germany. This event will serve as a platform for QuickLogic to demonstrate its cutting-edge eFPGA IP cores and FPGA devices, which are tailored to meet the unique requirements of the aerospace and space industry.

Exhibit Details

When: November 14 – 16, 2023

Where: Hall 4.1, Booth Number 513

Attendees to the QuickLogic booth will be offered the opportunity to see the company's extensive history and expertise in programmable logic and to understand how its state-of-the-art technology enables the delivery of high-performance and low-power eFPGA solutions that are ideally suited to the demands of the space technology sector.

Presentation Details:

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 11:30 a.m.

Presenter: Dr. Sunil Dixit, Director of Government Programs

Dr. Dixit will delve into the benefits of QuickLogic's Australis IP generators, which offer a fast time-to-market, flexibility to meet specific SoC design requirements, and a cost-effective approach to FPGA development. QuickLogic's streamlined process allows for the delivery of designs in a matter of months, compared to the conventional multi-year timeframe.

For more information, please visit https://www.spacetechexpo-europe.com/

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Also from this source

QuickLogic to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

QuickLogic to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it has...

QuickLogic to Present at RHET 2023

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, will present at the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.