QuickLogic Will Demonstrate Its RadPro™ FPGA Dev Kit at HEART Conference

The RadPro Dev Kit enables Defense Industrial Base (DIB) evaluation of QuickLogic's U.S. fabricated Radiation Hardened RadPro FPGA

Demonstration will include the Aurora FPGA User Tools for RTL-to-Bitstream development flow with integrated logic synthesis from Synopsys Synplify ® and yosys

and yosys With this release, the first RadPro FPGA is now silicon-proven, marking a key milestone as the company advances its radiation-hardened FPGA initiative

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, Radiation Hardened, Antifuse and ruggedized FPGAs, announced today it will demonstrate its newly released RadPro FPGA development kit in Booth 15 at the 41st Hardened Electronics and Radiation Technology (HEART) Conference April 13–17, 2026 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The development kit includes QuickLogic's first RadPro FPGA that is fabricated in the U.S. on GlobalFoundries industry proven 12nm process technology, which is commonly used by the DIB for radiation hardened ASICs. The RadPro FPGA was developed to meet the operational requirements of various active programs in development with the DIB. The core RadPro FPGA technology is extensible to eFPGA Hard IP for radiation hardened ASIC and SoC designs.

"The release of our first RadPro FPGA and supporting development kit demonstrates the continued execution against our radiation-hardened FPGA roadmap," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "We accepted initial orders for our RadPro Dev Kit during Q1 that we anticipate fulfilling following the HEART Conference. With the RadPro FPGA now operational in hardware and supported with our Aurora industry standard FPGA User Tools, we are enabling DIB evaluations that can transition into long-term defense and aerospace programs of record."

RadPro FPGA Availability:

QuickLogic is accepting orders now for its RadPro FPGA Dev Kits. Shipments will be scheduled following the HEART Conference.

About QuickLogic:

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for industrial, aerospace, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.



SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation