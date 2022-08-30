QUICKPLAY NAME TO POWER OTT's FUTURE AS FIRSTLIGHT REBRANDS

New brand and breakthrough demos coming to IBC 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Firstlight Media, which catapulted from its Quickplay Media roots to the industry's first cloud-native and cloud-agnostic OTT platform, today announced that it is rebranding the company as Quickplay® at a time of pivotal technology and business success.

The company will leverage the Quickplay name as it previews a new generation of cloud-native capabilities and announces major client wins around IBC 2022 next month in Amsterdam. The shift capitalizes on the instantaneous and lasting recognition of the Quickplay brand as emblematic of streaming innovation.

Quickplay is powering OTT into the future (CNW Group/Quickplay)

"As we've extended our leadership in cloud-native streaming, it's become clear to the market that the platform we've created is truly differentiated from anything that has come before it," said Andre Christensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Quickplay. "Just as it did more than a decade ago, Quickplay today is making huge technology leaps that are enabling operators to capture leadership positions in an increasingly crowded streaming environment."

The new logo combines the existing flame icon with the Quickplay brand to signify the startup agility, technology innovation, and market momentum that have been hallmarks of the company over the past two years, while leveraging Quickplay's longstanding market awareness, pioneering leadership, and unparalleled track record as a trusted provider.

The Google Cloud Industry Solution Media & Entertainment Partner of the Year and Microsoft Media & Communications Partner of the Year Finalist, Quickplay is previewing at IBC 2022 tools that can help accelerate OTT's shift to cloud-native platforms, including:

Personalized FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels running on Google Cloud and ready for scalable CTV monetization via pre-integration with Google Ad Manager across client and server side environments.

Analytics dashboards built on a proprietary, unified data model, bringing together user engagement, content performance, and quality of experience metrics to help drive the business. Leveraging the Quickplay analytics platform, built on top of Google BigQuery and Looker, media companies can identify and target users at risk of churn to improve retention and identify new revenue opportunities.

Linear streaming through HLS and DASH on Google Cloud Media CDN, with an early version of low latency streaming using the LL-DASH protocol.

Quickplay's OTT platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security. Forward-looking OTT providers such as Canada's Sportsnet SN NOW, India's aha 2.0, PLDT's Smart in the Philippines and others are using the Quickplay platform to deliver services with the flexibility and the agility of the cloud, while equaling or exceeding the reliability and high performance of broadcast.

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative fifth generation architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. Quickplay is the winner of the 2021 Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment and a Microsoft Media & Communications 2022 Partner of the Year Award finalist. For more information, visit quickplay.com .

