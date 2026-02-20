Quickplus Business Consultants Named Top Grossing Partner of the Year 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quickplus Business Consultants has been awarded Top Grossing Partner of the Year 2026 by Ajman Free Zone, a recognition that reflects not only strong commercial performance but also the company's consistent focus on transparency, compliance, and long-term client outcomes.

The award underscores Quickplus's sustained growth over the years and its ability to scale responsibly in a space where clarity and regulatory alignment matter as much as speed. Under the leadership of Marwan Khalifa, Founder and Managing Director, the company has built a clear operating model that prioritises accuracy, ethical execution, and predictable delivery - factors that have helped it earn trust across entrepreneurs, SMEs, and international investors.

By simplifying business setup, government liaison, and corporate compliance, Quickplus has positioned itself as a dependable partner for clients who want to reduce uncertainty and make informed decisions. This approach has strengthened long-term relationships and supported repeat business, contributing to the performance that led to the 2026 recognition.

Commenting on the award, Marwan Khalifa said the achievement is the result of disciplined execution over time, not short-term wins. He added that transparency and accountability remain central to Quickplus's culture, guiding every client interaction and partnership. According to him, sustainable growth is built when trust is earned consistently and protected continuously.

In 2026, Quickplus also accelerated its next phase of growth by expanding into new international markets, strengthening its partner ecosystem, and investing in automation and AI-enabled advisory tools to improve efficiency and client experience. These initiatives helped the company scale while maintaining rigorous service standards and compliance discipline.

Looking ahead, Quickplus plans to continue expanding its global footprint while advancing its digital-first capabilities, with an ongoing focus on transparency, regulatory alignment, and long-term value creation. The Top Grossing Partner of the Year 2026 award is a mark of strong leadership and sustainable growth built on trust.

SOURCE Quickplus