QuidelOrtho and Allo Hope Foundation Join Forces to Advance Education, Connection and Early Testing for Alloimmunized Pregnancies

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho, a global leader in diagnostic innovation, and the Allo Hope Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families and clinicians managing maternal alloimmunization, announced a new collaboration focused on improving prenatal care through education, early testing and stronger connections between laboratory providers, clinicians and patients.

Allo Hope Foundation

Maternal red blood cell alloimmunization is a serious, often misunderstood condition that can pose significant risks to the child during pregnancy. Red cell antibodies can cross the placenta and destroy fetal and neonatal red blood cells, causing hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn (HDFN), a temporary but life-threatening condition that requires timely, specialized treatment. Many families struggle to find clear, early and actionable information, creating gaps in care that disproportionately affect underserved populations. This collaboration aims to change that.

Rooted in a shared purpose, QuidelOrtho and Allo Hope will jointly develop resources that elevate patient voices, increase awareness among healthcare providers and help ensure women receive informed, equitable prenatal testing and care from the very beginning.

"At QuidelOrtho, our mission is to advance diagnostics for a healthier future for all," said Bryan Hanson, Executive Vice President, Global Portfolio Management and Marketing, QuidelOrtho. "Through this collaboration with the Allo Hope Foundation, we are activating that mission in a meaningful new way, helping ensure alloimmunized patients receive the early testing, accurate information and compassionate support they deserve. This is the perfect moment to highlight how diagnostics can directly improve maternal health outcomes, especially for those who have historically been underserved."

The collaboration also reinforces a commitment to patient-centered authenticity.

"At Allo Hope, our work begins and ends with the patient experience," said Bethany Weathersby, Founder and Executive Director, Allo Hope Foundation. "Families facing alloimmunization often feel overwhelmed and isolated. By collaborating with QuidelOrtho, we're able to bring together clinical expertise, trusted diagnostics and lived experience to provide education that is both accurate and deeply human. We're excited to broaden awareness and reach more families earlier, with clarity, compassion, and the support needed, to make survival the standard for children with HDFN."

Beginning this summer, QuidelOrtho and the Allo Hope Foundation will release a series of co-produced educational materials designed for both lab technicians and families.

These educational assets will be made available through both organizations' digital channels.

QuidelOrtho is dedicated to advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future. For more information, please visit quidelortho.com and follow QuidelOrtho on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, delivering fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to hospital, lab to clinic. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

About the Allo Hope Foundation

The Allo Hope Foundation (AHF) serves families and clinicians globally navigating red cell alloimmunization and hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn (HDFN). Led by patients with expertise in education, research, and clinical practice and guided by a multidisciplinary Medical Advisory Board, Patient Advisory Board, and Board of Directors, AHF believes survival from HDFN should be an expectation and global reality. AHF provides daily patient counsel for thousands of families, facilitates specialty referrals, conducts and publishes disease research and clinical practice guidelines, and raises global awareness through provider education and public health initiatives.

Investor Contact:

Juliet Cunningham

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Stephanie Kleewein

Senior Corporate Communication and PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE QuidelOrtho Corporation