QuidelOrtho Receives Excellence Services Label in EMEA and Two Stevie® Awards

QuidelOrtho also won a Gold Stevie Award in the Customer Service Success category and a Bronze Stevie Award in the AI & Tech Focused Digital Transformation Team of the Year category in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

These awards underscore the customer experience at QuidelOrtho, which is designed to be predictive, connected, intelligent and grounded in the QuidelOrthoCQ™ Philosophy of turning intelligence and ease into care customers can feel.

"These 2026 recognitions are a testament to the passion and discipline of our teams across the globe," said Karen Taylor, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, QuidelOrtho. "Achieving the Excellence Services Label reflects not only our commitment to customer-centricity, but also the strength of our quality management system, processes, training and culture of continuous improvement. Earning both the Gold and Bronze Stevie Awards further reflects the strength of our customer‑first approach and our ability to harness innovation, technology and teamwork to deliver meaningful improvements in service."

ISO 23592, first published in 2021, provides organizations with guidance to build customer-centric systems that go beyond basic expectations to deliver memorable, high-quality experiences across every touchpoint. While ISO 23592 is not yet a certifiable standard, the Excellence Services Label affirms that the organization has been evaluated in accordance with ISO 23592 requirements and has demonstrated maturity, innovation and consistent customer focus. The certification scope spans Customer Service, the Technical Solutions Center, Technical Training, and Field Service, supporting a unified service model designed to deliver consistent value throughout the customer journey.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organize nine of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Strengthening customer trust

The Excellence Services Label provides customers across the region with a trusted, third‑party‑validated assurance of QuidelOrtho's commitment to delivering high-quality, consistent service experience. While the label does not directly change operational processes, it validates the systems, methods and culture that underpin exceptional support, training, problem‑solving and overall service reliability.

QuidelOrthoCQ, or Care Quotient, is QuidelOrtho's company-wide program designed to reflect its customers' beliefs and values, brought to life through QuidelOrtho's people and the solutions they create. It is the measure of the level of care, empathy and compassion QuidelOrtho has for their customers and their customers' experience working with QuidelOrtho.

To learn more about QuidelOrtho's commitment to its customer experience, listen to this episode of Repertoire Magazine Podcast with Karen Taylor, where she discusses the QuidelOrthoCQ Customer Experience Program.

QuidelOrtho is dedicated to advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future. For more information, please visit quidelortho.com and follow QuidelOrtho on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, dedicated to advancing fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to hospital, lab to clinic. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

About the Excellence Services Label & ISO 23592

The Excellence Services Label is issued by Esprit de Service France, an independent association specializing in customer experience maturity assessments and audits. The label confirms that the evaluated organization has implemented tools, frameworks and cultural practices aligned with ISO 23592 and has demonstrated a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement in customer experiences.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

