QuidelOrtho Showcases Leadership in Transfusion Medicine at AABB 2025

FDA-approved MTS™ DAT Card and advanced ORTHO VISION™ Platform highlight the company's continued leadership in transfusion medicine
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, will highlight its ongoing commitment to transfusion medicine excellence at the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) 2025 Annual Meeting. The company's participation coincides with the recent FDA approval of its Micro Typing Systems (MTS) DAT Card and the continued expansion of its comprehensive direct antiglobulin testing and immunohematology portfolio.
The MTS DAT Card completes QuidelOrtho's gel-based solution for direct antiglobulin testing. When paired with the ORTHO VISION™ Platform, it combines proven column agglutination technology with advanced software capabilities – including reflex testing and as-needed quality control – to help laboratories deliver faster, more reliable results for patients who depend on timely transfusion decisions.
"The AABB Annual Meeting brings together the world's foremost leaders in blood and biotherapies," said Michelle Mullens, Global Product Manager, Portfolio Solutions Transfusion Medicine, at QuidelOrtho. "Our participation reinforces our dedication to driving innovation that advances laboratory performance and enhances efficiency, helping to improve patient outcomes worldwide."
Featured education sessions
- Sunday, 10:00–10:30 a.m. PT
Missing Formula: The Challenging World of Rh(D) Antigen
Sue T. Johnson, MSTM, MLS(ASCP)SBBCM
An in-depth look at the complexities of Rh(D) antigen identification and its implications for transfusion safety.
- Monday, 11:40 a.m.–12:10 p.m. PT
Identifying the Imposter: How ID-MTS Gel Test Typing Can Help Blood Banks with DARA Patients
Lehang Dingh, MLS(ASCP)SBBCM
Explore how gel testing can help distinguish true antibodies from drug interference in patients treated with daratumumab.
- Monday, 1:45–2:15 p.m. PT
Type & Seek: Solution to the Patient Puzzle
Shane Grimsley, DipRCPath, FBBTS, Senior Clinical Scientist, IBGRL
Learn strategies for resolving complex serological cases using advanced immunohematology techniques.
Poster presentations
- Evaluation of a Gel Card Being Designed for the Detection of IgG and C3
- Reliability of Instrumentation for Immunohematology Testing in the Transfusion Medicine Laboratory
These posters offer insights into performance and reliability metrics that support confident decision-making in the lab.
Product demonstrations
- ORTHO VISION™ Max Swift Analyzer
Max Capacity. Max Efficiency.
Built for high-throughput labs, the ORTHO VISION Max Swift Analyzer delivers speed, reliability and walkaway automation with expanded capacity for samples and reagents.
- ORTHO VISION™ Swift Analyzer
Automation. Precision. Confidence.
Simplifies transfusion testing with 98% uptime and consistent, high-quality results powered by ID-MTS™ Gel Test technology.
- ORTHO CONNECT™ Lab Management Software
Centralized Workflow Automation.
Supports lab networks with middleware that streamlines operations, addresses staffing challenges and helps meet compliance demands.
Learn more and register
Explore the full agenda and secure your spot: https://cvent.me/bA4rgD?utm_source=webmax&utm_campaign=aabb25&utm_medium=media&utm_term=register-now&RefId=media
About QuidelOrtho Corporation
With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, delivering fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to lab, clinic to hospital. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.
Investor Contact:
Juliet Cunningham
Vice President, Investor Relations
Media Contact:
D. Nikki Wheeler
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
