QuidelOrtho Showcases Leadership in Transfusion Medicine at AABB 2025

The MTS DAT Card completes QuidelOrtho's gel-based solution for direct antiglobulin testing. When paired with the ORTHO VISION™ Platform, it combines proven column agglutination technology with advanced software capabilities – including reflex testing and as-needed quality control – to help laboratories deliver faster, more reliable results for patients who depend on timely transfusion decisions.

"The AABB Annual Meeting brings together the world's foremost leaders in blood and biotherapies," said Michelle Mullens, Global Product Manager, Portfolio Solutions Transfusion Medicine, at QuidelOrtho. "Our participation reinforces our dedication to driving innovation that advances laboratory performance and enhances efficiency, helping to improve patient outcomes worldwide."

Featured education sessions

Sunday, 10:00–10:30 a.m. PT

Missing Formula: The Challenging World of Rh(D) Antigen

Sue T. Johnson, MSTM, MLS(ASCP)SBB CM

An in-depth look at the complexities of Rh(D) antigen identification and its implications for transfusion safety.

Monday, 11:40 a.m.–12:10 p.m. PT

Identifying the Imposter: How ID-MTS Gel Test Typing Can Help Blood Banks with DARA Patients

Lehang Dingh, MLS(ASCP)SBB CM

Explore how gel testing can help distinguish true antibodies from drug interference in patients treated with daratumumab.

Monday, 1:45–2:15 p.m. PT

Type & Seek: Solution to the Patient Puzzle

Shane Grimsley, DipRCPath, FBBTS, Senior Clinical Scientist, IBGRL

Learn strategies for resolving complex serological cases using advanced immunohematology techniques.

Poster presentations

Evaluation of a Gel Card Being Designed for the Detection of IgG and C3





Reliability of Instrumentation for Immunohematology Testing in the Transfusion Medicine Laboratory

These posters offer insights into performance and reliability metrics that support confident decision-making in the lab.

Product demonstrations

ORTHO VISION™ Max Swift Analyzer

Max Capacity. Max Efficiency.

Built for high-throughput labs, the ORTHO VISION Max Swift Analyzer delivers speed, reliability and walkaway automation with expanded capacity for samples and reagents.

ORTHO VISION™ Swift Analyzer

Automation. Precision. Confidence.

Simplifies transfusion testing with 98% uptime and consistent, high-quality results powered by ID-MTS™ Gel Test technology.

ORTHO CONNECT™ Lab Management Software

Centralized Workflow Automation.

Supports lab networks with middleware that streamlines operations, addresses staffing challenges and helps meet compliance demands.

Learn more and register

Explore the full agenda and secure your spot: https://cvent.me/bA4rgD?utm_source=webmax&utm_campaign=aabb25&utm_medium=media&utm_term=register-now&RefId=media

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, delivering fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to lab, clinic to hospital. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

