QUIET LUXURY BRAND BROCHU WALKER UNVEILS ITS FIRST INTERNATIONAL 'MAISON' FLAGSHIP IN SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiet luxury brand, Brochu Walker, unveiled last night during a VIP opening reception, its first international 'Maison' flagship location in Seoul, South Korea. Notable names such as Cha Joo Young (award-winning actress and Brochu Walker's first Korean ambassador) and Danny Koo (Korean American violinist who performed for guests), among others, joined Karine Dubner, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Brochu Walker to celebrate this significant new chapter in the brand's global evolution.

Brochu Walker Maison Flagship (Seoul, South Korea) — Façade Featuring Custom Stucco Treatment (Photo by Yoon Taehoon) Brochu Walker Maison Flagship (Seoul, South Korea) — First FloorCentral Design Inspiration Features Koean Lacquerware Traditions Dating Back to Pre-Joseon Era (Photo by Yoon Taehoon) Brochu Walker Maison Flagship (Seoul, South Korea) - VIP Suite Featuring Custom Rock Hand Selected from Local Quarry (Photo by Yoon Taehoon)

The 7,152.2 square feet (664.3 square meter) Brochu Walker Seoul Maison houses five floors including two floors for retail and a VIP private suite. The Maison is designed by Seoul-based Blurker Design Studio, along with Dubner, as a sanctuary and fusion between California ease and Korean heritage, emphasizing natural materials, soft light, and architectural balance. A central inspiration point was Korean lacquerware traditions dating back to before the Joseon era. Key design highlights include traditional Hanji paper, a custom stucco treatment which wraps the façade, Italian marble, quartz, natural oak, olive trees, grasscloth wallpaper, red lacquered custom mirrors & doors, and custom bronze handles for the fitting room doors. Dubner also commissioned two local artists for the décor.

Ko Somi from KOSOMI Studio created. a custom cashmere chandelier for the store's second floor. This collaboration was born from the convergence of Brochu Walker's core philosophy, "Luxury to Live In," and artist Ko Somi's aesthetic of "three-dimensional sculpture infused by the vitality of nature (Ipche-choji)." By combining cashmere, the finest natural fiber that is a stapple of Brochu Walker with Hanji, Korea's traditional, acid-free paper imbued with the nation's soul, the artist presents a unique installation of lighting fixtures that elegantly fill the space. Additionally, the artist wrapped the VIP fitting room in traditional Hanji Korean paper.

Dubner also enlisted Korean artist, Myungjin Lee, to create a ceramic Column sculpture for the VIP Suite. The artist used a coiling technique, carefully building the form one coil of clay at a time. Her column creation, freed from its original architectural function, is transformed into a purely sculptural form.

Dubner said, "Maison Seoul represents years of dreaming, designing, and thoughtful collaboration. Walking through the finished space fills me with an incredible sense of pride. It captures everything we believe Brochu Walker should be. Quiet, beautiful, intentional, and deeply personal. To see it embraced so warmly by the Korean community has been truly humbling, and I am profoundly grateful for the welcome we've received."

From the beginning, Brochu Walker has been shaped by a sense of home—a world defined by quiet luxury, meant to be lived in—a maison. To that end, Dubner has been strategic in her selection of store locations in the US: Carmel CA, Westport CT, Southampton NY, Buckhead Village Atlanta, GA and most recently Montecito, CA. The brand will also be opening stores in the US in late 2026 in Nashville, TN and Austin, TX.

Brochu Walker's Maison Seoul will be open to the public on July 17th (July 18th local time) at Apgujeong-ro 42-gil 26, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

ABOUT BROCHU WALKER

Brochu Walker is a quiet luxury lifestyle brand that offers elevated, timeless pieces that embody the essence of effortless style. Its attention to detail is deliberate and discreet, with thoughtful elements that whisper sophistication.

Rooted in the idea of luxury to live in, less is always more and quality is never compromised. Influenced by European craftsmanship and imbued with Californian ease—Brochu Walker empowers women to feel both confident and at ease in their everyday lives. For more info, please visit BrochuWalker.com.

ABOUT KARINE DUBNER, CEO & CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER

Born and raised in the South of France, Karine grew up in a world defined by craftsmanship and exquisite landscapes. In 2013 Karine took a leap of faith and purchased at the time the relatively unknown brand, Brochu Walker. Karine evolved the brand into the mindful luxury collection it is today with each piece and detail inspired by a minimalistic view of fashion and the customer in mind. The brand today is a culmination of Karine's own sensibilities and a beautiful expression of herself.

Media Contact:

Patrick McGregor

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SOURCE Brochu Walker