Quility Acquires Ninja, Making the SaaS Platform a Key Component of Engagement Strategy

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning insurtech company, has announced the acquisition of the assets belonging to Ninja Technologies LLC ("Ninja"), a software as a service (SaaS) technology platform that helps insurance agents build their business by offering a one-stop shop for leads, sales automations, CRM, team selling and analytics. This acquisition and the integration of Ninja's technology into Quility's marks a major enhancement to Quility's proprietary engagement platform, Quility Switchboard®.

Switchboard® is built to manage agent-client communications and marketing materials, empowering agents to nurture leads and sell policies effectively. This proprietary software gives agents a centralized location for all lead information while nurturing prospective clients with automated, outbound emails, calls and texts. Switchboard® serves as a virtual engagement platform for agents and makes keeping track of business easier than ever.

"This acquisition is a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the way insurance is bought and sold." Post this

With the acquisition of Ninja, Quility gains access to new, cutting-edge marketing and communication automations aimed at helping agents save time and increase productivity. With features like pre-built workflows, intelligent leads suggestions, and a streamlined sales process, agents are positioned to sell more policies with greater ease.

"This acquisition is a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the way insurance is bought and sold," said Quility Founder and CEO, Brandon Ellison. "By acquiring Ninja and building upon their industry expertise, our engagement platform will be enhanced and optimized for every step of the agent's daily workflow. We're excited to share even more about this acquisition and the changes to our Switchboard® platform at our annual conference coming up this September."

Looking ahead, Quility intends to re-brand Ninja and add it to their growing suite of offerings under the Switchboard® umbrella. Through the integration of these solutions, agents will have access to unmatched engagement capabilities and this advancement is projected to bolster agent success, client satisfaction and the overall strength of Quility's multiple distribution channels.

"I am thrilled about this acquisition and what it means for the future of the platform," said Ninja Technologies co-founder, Brad Smith. "My brother and I developed Ninja with a dream to create the most useful tools in the insurance industry; to help agents reach new levels of efficiency, effectiveness and ease. Now, with Quility's backing, that dream is being fast tracked into reality."

About Quility

Quility empowers agents with industry-leading sales enablement platforms and a suite of proprietary, fully digital insurance products, creating a frictionless experience from quote to underwriting to policy placement. Quility makes the insurance process easy for industry professionals and their clients. With Quility, life insurance doesn't have to be prickly. To learn more visit quility.com.

SOURCE Quility